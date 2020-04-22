Regional police stop two stunt drivers in an hour
(Photo/@WRPS_Traffic)
KITCHENER -- As traffic volume goes down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, police say they’ve seen increasing numbers of speeding drivers on regional roads.
On Wednesday, Waterloo Regional police say they stopped another two stunt drivers in just over a one-hour period.
The first incident involved a 45-year-old man who police allege was driving 50 km/h over the posted speed limit on Highway 8 in Kitchener.
His license was suspended for stunt driving and the truck he was driving was impounded for seven days.
Police allege that, just over an hour later, a 31-year-old man who was driving in the same area was clocked going 50 km/h over the limit.
His truck was impounded for seven days as well, according to police.
Two days prior, traffic officers took five speeding drivers off of regional roads over a seven-hour period.