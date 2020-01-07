KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have released the results of their holiday RIDE program.

From November 28 to January 4, police say they checked a total of 10,374 vehicles.

They laid 17 impaired-related charges including seven impaired driving charges, seven charges for having a blood alcohol level over 80, and three for refusing breath samples.

Officers also issued 39 three-day license suspensions and three seven-day suspensions.

There were also five charges filed under the Cannabis Control Act, six criminal charges, and 97 Highway Traffic Act charges.

The campaign is aimed at raising awareness around impaired driving and to remind motorists to drive sober.