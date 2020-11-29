Advertisement
Regional police searching for woman last seen in Kitchener
Published Sunday, November 29, 2020 12:22PM EST
Mila Berner was last seen in the area of Strathcona Crescent in Kitchener driving Mitsubishi crossover. (Source: WPRS) (Nov. 29, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a woman last seen in the area of Strathcona Crescent in Kitchener.
The notice was tweet out by police just before 1 a.m. on Sunday for 47-year-old Mila Berner.
She is described as 5’4, 150 pounds, long brown hair, and was driving a grey Mitsubishi crossover.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777.