KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a woman last seen in the area of Strathcona Crescent in Kitchener.

The notice was tweet out by police just before 1 a.m. on Sunday for 47-year-old Mila Berner.

She is described as 5’4, 150 pounds, long brown hair, and was driving a grey Mitsubishi crossover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777.