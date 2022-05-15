Regional police searching for sexual assault suspect in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect in what is believed to have been a sexual assault.

Emergency crews were called to the incident in the area of Linden and Rosebrugh Avenues in Cambridge around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Aman allegedly assaulted the victim and then fled the area on foot, according to officials. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, police said that they believe the incident was a sexual assault.

The suspect is described as white, around 5’10” with a stocky build, short hair, a goatee, and wearing all black clothing with a hoodie up over his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.