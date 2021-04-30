KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing man in Kitchener.

Officials say 31-year-old Paul Neidenbach was last seen leaving his residence near Park Street early Friday morning.

He is believed to be driving a Black Mazda 3 with the licence plate CKWR208.

Police say they’d like to check on his well-being and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.