Regional police searching for missing Kitchener man
Published Friday, April 30, 2021 9:00AM EDT
Waterloo regional police are searching for 31-year-old Paul Neidenbach. (Source: WRPS) (Apr. 30, 2021)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing man in Kitchener.
Officials say 31-year-old Paul Neidenbach was last seen leaving his residence near Park Street early Friday morning.
He is believed to be driving a Black Mazda 3 with the licence plate CKWR208.
Police say they’d like to check on his well-being and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.