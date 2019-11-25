

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





BADEN – Waterloo Region Police are currently looking for a missing 82-year-old woman.

Elizabeth Ann Peters was last seen in Baden.

She is believed to be wearing a navy blue coat and driving a gold Toyota Camry.

Police say there is concern for her wellbeing. Anyone who locates Peters is asked to contact them.

WRPS tweeted out the missing person report on Sunday evening.