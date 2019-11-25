Featured
Regional Police searching for missing 82-year-old woman
Regional Police are looking for 82-year-old Elizabeth Ann Peters last seen in Baden. (Photo: WRPS) (Nov. 24, 2019)
Chris Thomson
Published Monday, November 25, 2019
Last Updated Monday, November 25, 2019 7:31AM EST
BADEN – Waterloo Region Police are currently looking for a missing 82-year-old woman.
Elizabeth Ann Peters was last seen in Baden.
She is believed to be wearing a navy blue coat and driving a gold Toyota Camry.
Police say there is concern for her wellbeing. Anyone who locates Peters is asked to contact them.
WRPS tweeted out the missing person report on Sunday evening.
