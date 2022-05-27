Regional police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

They say Kay Dee Parsons was last seen on Lorne Avenue in Kitchener.

She’s described as white, five feet tall, long light brown hair with blue tips and was wearing a dark sweater, blue leggings, black sneakers, and a blue backpack with a red design.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777.