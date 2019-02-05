

CTV Kitchener





The deaths linked to suspected fentanyl use in the past month is the highest number Waterloo Regional Police Service have seen.

“We responded to 75 overdose calls in January and 10 were fatal,” said Cst. Ashley Dietrich of the WPRS. “This is a public health crisis and we are continuing to work with our community partners within the region on bringing awareness.”

In January of 2018, police responded to 43 overdose calls in the region with two that were fatal and suspected to be caused by opioids.

WRPS say that some drug users know they are consuming fentanyl while others don’t.

They add that this makes it especially crucial to never use alone, watch for the signs of an overdose, always carry a naloxone kit, and to call emergency services as soon as possible.