

Nicole Lampa , CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO – Waterloo Regional Police say they have received 190 reported collisions due to Monday's snowfall.

Officials are reminding drivers to slow down and keep a safe distance between the cars ahead of them.

The OPP says highways from the GTA all the way to Waterloo Region saw more than 400 crashes within 24 hours.

Both the OPP and regional police say the number of crashes will likely climb because drivers have 48 hours to report a crash.

Kitchener saw 13 cm of snow from the storm.