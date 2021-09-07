Regional police promote student safety through annual Walk the Chalk campaign

Waterloo regional police are encouraging people to join their annual #WalktheChalk campaign. (@WRPSToday / Twitter) Waterloo regional police are encouraging people to join their annual #WalktheChalk campaign. (@WRPSToday / Twitter)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver