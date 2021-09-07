Regional police promote student safety through annual Walk the Chalk campaign
As students head back to the classroom on Tuesday, Waterloo regional police are reminding everyone to stay safe through their annual Walk the Chalk campaign.
Parents, caregivers and children are encouraged to write safety messages in sidewalk chalk to push everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
Throughout the first week of September, officers have also been writing messages along sidewalks to promote safety.
The hope is that anyone walking, biking or driving will be vigilant on and near the roads.
Anyone taking part in the safety campaign is welcome to send regional police a drawing or video of their back-to-school safety message.
UPDATED | Protesters throw gravel at Trudeau; Liberal leader won't bow to 'anti-vaxxer mobs'
Justin Trudeau says his pandemic recovery policies won't be shaped by the demands of what he called 'anti-vaxxer mobs' that have dogged his campaign events in recent weeks, including some who threw debris at the Liberal leader on Monday.
Feds ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals
The federal government has added fully vaccinated foreign nationals to the ranks of travellers who are once again welcome on Canadian soil.
Delta variant eight times less sensitive to neutralizing antibodies from vaccines in a lab setting: study
The Delta variant may have taken over as quickly as it did not only because of an increased infectivity, but because it is less affected by neutralizing antibodies produced by prior infection with COVID-19 or produced by vaccines, according to a new study that looked at the variant in a lab setting.
Ontario woman says she was denied boarding Air Canada flight despite following new COVID-19 requirements
An Ontario woman and her son said they were denied boarding an Air Canada flight in the United States and were forced to rent a car and drive hundreds of kilometres home despite appearing to have followed new COVID-19 requirements.
Amber Alert cancelled after missing 3-year-old Barrie girl found safe
Police have now cancelled an Amber Alert for a young girl last seen in Barrie, Ont., after the three-year-old was found safe.
Receptionist at Toronto law firm dies from stab wounds after business targeted by suspect, police say
A 29-year-old woman who was stabbed at a Toronto law office has died in hospital and a 33-year-old man in custody stands accused of her murder, police say.
Liberals, Conservatives trade barbs on vaccines as wedge issue re-emerges
As the election campaign heads into a week with two official debates, vaccines have re-emerged as a wedge issue for the federal party leaders.
Taliban fire gunshots to disperse Kabul protests, arrest journalists
The Taliban have fired gunshots to disperse a rally on Tuesday in Kabul and arrested several Afghan journalists who were covering the demonstration, witnesses and Afghan media outlets said.
Study finds cannabis use associated with higher risk of heart attack in young adults
A study led by Toronto researchers suggests recent cannabis use is associated with a higher risk of heart attack in younger adults, with a stronger association among frequent users.
Higher traffic volumes expected as in-person learning resumes
After months of virtual learning, school buses will be back on the road across the region on Tuesday morning.
-
-
'Surgical mask over cloth mask'; London, Ont. nurse suggests higher protection for unvaccinated children heading back to school
Thousands of families in Southwestern Ontario are enjoying one last day off before heading back to school.
Victim identified following Kingsville, Ont. crash
OPP in Kingsville have identified the victim of a crash on Heritage Road on Monday.
-
-
The back to school weather forecast for Windsor-Essex
It's going to be a hot day for students heading back to the classroom on Tuesday
-
Special weather statement issued for much of Central Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of central Ontario as heavy rainfall is expected overnight.
-
OPP urge drivers to be aware of school buses
The new school year is hours away, and with many students returning to the classroom, the roads will become more congested in Simcoe County.
Lasalle Blvd. closed until 10 a.m. after pedestrian was hit by a car
Sudbury police have closed Lasalle Boulevard west of the Notre Dame Avenue intersection on Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 7, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
-
-
Sunny back-to-school forecast
You’ll need a sweater to start but it will be a beautiful day for the first day of school for thousands of students in the region.
-
Third pandemic-altered school year gets underway in many Ontario boards
Classes resume today in boards including the Bluewater District School Board, the District School Board of Niagara and the Halton District School Board.
-
Two people rushed to trauma centre after crash in Etobicoke: paramedics
Toronto paramedics say they are transporting two people to a trauma centre after a car collided with a transport truck in Etobicoke early Tuesday morning.
'If I die... I'll die': Jeanette Zacarias Zapata was told she wasn't fit to box, says father
The 18-year-old boxer who died in a Montreal hospital this week had been told she was unfit to fight, her father told a Mexican newspaper. Jeanette Zacarias Zapata decided to press forward anyway, but Quebec organizers weren't warned.
-
Environmentalists say they've found second sinkhole linked to REM construction
Bird-watchers and environmentalists are upset that for the second time in about a month, they’ve discovered a sinkhole in the Technoparc. Last time, wetlands were drained. They believe it's construction linked to the REM.
-
'Gaping holes in oversight and control': Coroner's inquest into Herron long-term care facility begins
It's been nearly 18 months since the horrific conditions inside a Dorval long-term care facility were first discovered.
Maritime students, parents prepare for 'mostly normal' return to school
While the back-to-school experience will look a bit different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say there are some things parents can do to help their children ease back into the routine.
-
'Enough is enough'; CUPE N.B. members prepare for strike votes this week
Thousands of Public Sector workers in New Brunswick are preparing for strike votes, as the deadline that Canadian Union of Public Employees N.B. gave to the province to reach an agreement expired Monday.
-
Close polls mean Atlantic Canada could get ''a lot more'' campaign attention
Polls showing a close result ahead of Canada’s federal election may prompt party leaders to sharpen their focus in Atlantic Canada.
PPC leader Maxime Bernier returns to Manitoba touting anti-vaccine passport message
Hundreds of people went to The Forks Monday evening for a rally in support of the People's Party of Canada.
-
-
Federal candidates battle for hotly contested Winnipeg riding
The federal election is two weeks away, and candidates in one hotly contested Winnipeg riding are vying for votes.
Non-essential travel into Canada resumes as restrictions further relaxed, Calgary airport lauds safety effort
International travellers are once again able to visit Canada as the federal government has reopened the door to non-essential trips by fully vaccinated foreign nationals.
-
Alberta to keep COVID-19 testing past Sept. 27
The Alberta government has decided to continue testing for COVID-19 past Sept. 27 as the fourth wave continues to grow across the province.
-
Former federal cabinet minister Kent Hehr to launch bid for mayor
Former Liberal MP and cabinet minister Kent Hehr is launching a bid to become Calgary's next mayor.
Everything you need to know about the new travel rules coming into effect Sept. 7
Canada will allow fully vaccinated international travellers who meet entry conditions admittance into Canada for non-essential purposes, such as tourism, beginning Tuesday, September 7.
-
Alberta to keep COVID-19 testing past Sept. 27
The Alberta government has decided to continue testing for COVID-19 past Sept. 27 as the fourth wave continues to grow across the province.
-
Mayor claims woman ran over his foot during altercation in Surrey, B.C., grocery store parking lot
The mayor of Surrey, B.C., says he was “verbally assaulted” and hit by a car on Saturday.
-
B.C. teachers concerned back-to-school COVID-19 protocols not enough
When B.C. students return to their kindergarten to Grade 12 classrooms on Tuesday, school will be a lot closer to normal than it was last year.
-
Calls for stricter protocols on masks in B.C. apartment buildings
Should residents of apartment and condo buildings have to wear masks in common areas? The B.C. Ministry of Health's explanation of the province's re-implemented mask mandate does not specifically address it.