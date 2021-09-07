Regional police promote student safety through annual Walk the Chalk campaign

KITCHENER -

As students head back to the classroom on Tuesday, Waterloo regional police are reminding everyone to stay safe through their annual Walk the Chalk campaign.

Parents, caregivers and children are encouraged to write safety messages in sidewalk chalk to push everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

Throughout the first week of September, officers have also been writing messages along sidewalks to promote safety.

The hope is that anyone walking, biking or driving will be vigilant on and near the roads.

Anyone taking part in the safety campaign is welcome to send regional police a drawing or video of their back-to-school safety message.