KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have teamed up with Waterloo Fire Rescue and the Ontario Fire Marshal to investigate several suspicious fires from the past four months.

A Thursday media release stated that the 13 incidents in question all took place in Waterloo and are being looked into independently. However, investigators are also trying to find out if any of them are connected.

The first listed fire happened on Oct. 3 around 3 a.m. and reportedly involved chairs burning beside a dumpster.

The most recent is from Tuesday just after 2 a.m. on Erb Street West for reports of a large recyling bin on fire.

The incidents mentioned include reports of a mattress on fire, as well as a transport tractor trailer, shopping cart, pile of leaves, tree covered in a burlap sack, a residence, waste containers, and garages.

There is a total of six incidents that took place in October, six that happened in November, and one from December.

Only one of the 13 fires mentioned happened in the afternoon, while seven took place between midnight and 4 a.m.

Police did not specify the cost of damage from these fires or if there were any injuries sustained because of them.

In November, officials said they had 19 fires since September they were considering suspicious.

Waterloo Regional Police Service is asking anyone who might have information about a fire from the past four months to contact them.

Waterloo Fire is reminding residents and business owners to be vigilant, call 9-1-1 to report a fire, and make sure fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working.