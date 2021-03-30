Cambridge OPP have charged a 31-year-member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service with impaired driving.

The alleged incident happened on Monday around 8:50 p.m.

Police were called to the area of Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener after they received a report of a vehicle driving erratically.

Police say they have charged Constable Michael Sullivan with operation while impaired and over 80.

He was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident.

Regional police say the officer was not suspended because his employment is scheduled to end on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to appear in a Kitchener court on April 30.