KITCHENER -- Two separate incidents of drivers pulling up to pedestrians in Kitchener have garnered the attention of Waterloo Regional Police.

Officials received a report of the first incident around Highland Road East and Heiman Street on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m.

A driver driving a red SUV allegedly attempted to engage a female youth in conversation.

The youth continued walking and did not respond, according to police. There were no injuries from the incident.

The driver is described as woman in her 40s with a dark complexion and short, dark, and curly hair.

Police received a report of another incident on Thursday around 8 a.m. in the area of Eagen and Overlea Drives.

Three men travelling in a late model, four-door black sedan invited a woman into their vehicle, according to officials. Police say that when she declined, the driver offered money for her to get inside, which she declined again.

There was no physical contact made during the incident.

The driver and passengers are described as men wearing balaclavas.

Police are looking to speak with the two drivers and passengers from the incidents as well as anyone who may have witnessed them.