KITCHENER -- At least one suspect is at large after a vehicle was reportedly stolen at gunpoint in Cambridge.

The incident happened Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on Saginaw Parkway and no one was physically hurt, according to officials.

Police are looking for at least one suspect as well as a black, four-door 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked not to approach it, but instead call 911.