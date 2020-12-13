Advertisement
Regional police looking for vehicle reportedly stolen at gunpoint
Published Sunday, December 13, 2020 11:43AM EST
The intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Saginaw Parkway. Police are looking for a suspect after a vehicle was reportedly stolen at gunpoint nearby. (Adam Marsh - CTV Kitchener) (Dec. 13, 2020)
KITCHENER -- At least one suspect is at large after a vehicle was reportedly stolen at gunpoint in Cambridge.
The incident happened Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on Saginaw Parkway and no one was physically hurt, according to officials.
Police are looking for at least one suspect as well as a black, four-door 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked not to approach it, but instead call 911.