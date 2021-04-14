KITCHENER -- Three suspects are at large following an attempted robbery in Kitchener, according to officials.

Police were called to the scene around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Greenfield Avenue and Franklin Street South.

A man was reportedly jogging in the area when he was approached by three other men who had handguns, a knife, and demanded his cell phone.

Police say the victim managed to get away on foot following a short struggle and suffering minor injuries.

The suspects are described as three white men in their 20s. Anyone with information about the incident, possible suspects, or looking to report suspicious activity is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.