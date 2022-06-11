Regional police looking for suspect after woman reported being followed
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a criminal harassment investigation.
A woman reported to officials that she had been followed and watched near a grocery store on Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener, and near an educational institution on Strasburg Road, both last month and this month.
Police say the man is not known to the woman.
He is described as tall with short, black hair, a medium build, and speaks fluent French.
Anyone who may have tips or surveillance video of the areas is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
Pain at the gynecologist's office doesn't have to be routine. Why experts say that matters
While some discomfort is expected when visiting the gynecologist, experts say more education is needed for doctors and patients to better understand physical exams should not cause severe pelvic pain that can traumatize women and alienate them from care.
Tourism minister says travel delays could be resolved in a 'matter of weeks'
Canada's Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault says the federal government is focused on resolving the long delays travellers are experiencing at major airports in a 'matter of weeks.'
Motorists left stranded on the road as soaring gas prices run tanks on empty
Soaring gas prices are leaving some motorists stranded mid-drive, as many are unable to afford a full tank of gas.
Plastic pollution now combining with tar to form ocean-threatening 'plastitar'
Scientists have identified a new type of coastal pollution composed mainly of tar and plastic, material so unique in its combination that researchers are suggesting it receive its own name: 'plastitar.'
Northern Sask. community evacuates all residents in response to approaching fire
The only road in and out of Stanley Mission was closed on Thursday evening as the wildfire threatening the community shifted unexpectedly.
1 dead, 2 injured after explosion, fire at Vancouver SRO hotel
Police and firefighters are investigating after an explosion and fire at a single-room occupancy hotel near the intersection of Hastings and Main streets in Vancouver Saturday morning.
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides.
War, guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm in Kyiv
In Kyiv's bitter summer of 2022, where the sun shines but sadness and grim determination reign and where the peace is deceptive because it's shorn of peace of mind, the capital has found itself in the somewhat uncomfortable position of becoming largely a bystander in a war that continues to rage.
INVESTIGATION | Calls mount for Ford government to recover public money from disgraced Ontario doctor
The door is locked at a doctor’s office in North Etobicoke after a crackdown by a provincial regulator found the physician faked some 42,000 procedures that Ontario’s public health-care system paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for.
London
-
London police investigate shots fired incident in city's southeast end
London police are warning the public of a heavy police presence in the city's southeast end due to an ongoing investigation.
-
OPP issue reminder after truck stolen with three pets still inside
Police are reminding drivers not to leave their keys in their car after a pick-up truck was stolen Friday -- with three pets left inside.
-
Children’s Water Festival on this Saturday
A fun day was had celebrating water in the community at the Oxford Children’s Water Festival Saturday.
Windsor
-
'Great step forward': Travel industry applauds suspension of random COVID-19 testing at airports
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
-
Driver facing impaired charges after single-vehicle crash in Chatham
A 20-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after allegedly crashing into a utility pole early Saturday morning.
-
Town of Essex to offer financial support to mitigate basement flooding
The Town of Essex is offering homeowners flood subsidy programs to help reduce the risk of basement flooding on their property.
Barrie
-
Former MP Alex Nuttall officially launches campaign for Barrie mayor
With the recent provincial election in the rear-view mirror, attention is already turning to Ontario's next vote this fall, as a Barrie mayoral candidate kicked off his campaign Saturday morning.
-
Barrie women united through social media holding inaugural competition
A group of dedicated female friends are in the final phase of preparing for an 'Amazing Race'-style event in July, open only to other women.
-
Ontario mask mandates for public transit, health-care settings expire today
Provincial mask mandates for public transit and health-care settings in Ontario expire today.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Sault police investigation continues in 'The P Patch'
Sault police have one person in custody as officers continue to investigate an 'isolated incident' in the city's 'P Patch' area, a staff sergeant told CTV News in a phone interview Saturday afternoon.
-
North Bay gets $25.88M from feds for new rec centre
The City of North Bay is getting a huge cash injection from the federal government to build a new community recreation centre at the Steve Omischl Sports Complex.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Parliament Hill closed for police operation
Ottawa police are asking the public to stay away from Parliament Hill due to a police operation.
-
Here's where masks are still mandatory in Ottawa
Masks are no longer required on OC Transpo and in most indoor settings in Ottawa. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at where masks are still mandatory in Ottawa.
-
Driver who allegedly fell asleep at wheel triggers three-vehicle crash near L'Ange-Gardien, Que.
Police in western Quebec say a driver who is alleged to have fallen asleep at the wheel early Saturday morning triggered a three-vehicle crash near L’Ange-Gardien.
Toronto
-
Two people dead in two-vehicle crash in York Region
Police say they are looking for witnesses after two people died in a two-vehicle crash in York Region Saturday morning.
-
Toronto bathhouse workers among first to be offered monkeypox vaccine
A concerted effort is now underway to curb the spread of monkeypox in Toronto.
-
Ontario reports 528 people in hospital with COVID-19, 12 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting that 528 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 110 patients in intensive care.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area library holds firm on drag queen storytime event after 'disparaging' remarks
A Montreal-area library is holding firm to its decision to host a storytime event with local drag queen Barbada de Barbades, even after receiving criticism on social media.
-
Cab fares in Quebec will rise by over 17 per cent cent in September
The Commission des Transports du Quebec announced Friday that taxi fares will increase in September of this year.
-
Montreal's iconic Dollar Cinema closing doors for good
After 18 years of giving Montreal-area movie lovers wanting a cheap option to take in a flick, Dollar Cinema is closing for good.
Atlantic
-
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shooting
The radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth
Halifax police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth.
-
N.S. man removes push bar from decommissioned police car after RCMP receive complaint
A Nova Scotia man has removed equipment, including a push bar, from his decommissioned police vehicle after the RCMP received a complaint about the car.
Winnipeg
-
Two Manitoba First Nations search former residential school sites, find anomalies
Chiefs from two First Nations in Manitoba say their communities are still looking for answers after finding possible graves using ground-penetrating radar at the sites of former residential schools that were run by the Roman Catholic Church.
-
Winnipeg mother accused of leaving newborn in garbage bin previously received treatment for addiction: court records
A Winnipeg mother who’s accused of leaving her newborn daughter in a garbage bin struggled with addiction and homelessness, according to court records.
-
Altona is holding its first pride parade today
Altona is having it’s first-ever pride march this weekend.
Calgary
-
Multi-vehicle crash sends 2 people to hospital
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive near Deerfoot Trail on Saturday morning, an incident that has affected traffic in the area.
-
Adoption event at Calgary mall marks National Pet Appreciation Week
Calgarians who already own pets and those who are looking for a new furry friend will be able to participate in a number of events for National Pet Appreciation Week.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle Friday night in southeast Calgary
A pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
Edmonton
-
-
'I feel so honoured just to be a part of this': Indigenous exhibition at Alberta Aviation Museum
An art exhibition showcasing Indigenous moon cycles is on display at the Alberta Aviation Museum.
-
Vancouver
-
19-year-old Burnaby shooting victim not co-operating with investigators, RCMP say
Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old man in the city Friday night.
-
-
B.C. Liberals gather in Okanagan, consider name change, look toward 2024 election
Members of British Columbia's Liberal party are set to gather at a convention in Penticton this weekend to welcome new leader Kevin Falcon and map strategy ahead of the next election, possibly under a new party name.