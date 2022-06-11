Regional police looking for suspect after woman reported being followed

Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a criminal harassment investigation.

A woman reported to officials that she had been followed and watched near a grocery store on Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener, and near an educational institution on Strasburg Road, both last month and this month.

Police say the man is not known to the woman.

He is described as tall with short, black hair, a medium build, and speaks fluent French.

Anyone who may have tips or surveillance video of the areas is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.