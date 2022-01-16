Regional police looking for missing 23-year-old man

WATERLOO -

Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 23-year-old man last seen Saturday in Waterloo.

Police say Valery Paliy was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of 527 Parkside Drive.

Paliy is described as:

White male

6' tall

Slim build

Short blond hair

Possibly wearing a grey winter hat, dark grey winter coat, grey pants and brown boots

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.