Regional police looking for missing 23-year-old man
Police say Valery Paliy was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the area of Parkside Drive. (@WRPSToday)
WATERLOO -
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 23-year-old man last seen Saturday in Waterloo.
Police say Valery Paliy was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of 527 Parkside Drive.
Paliy is described as:
- White male
- 6' tall
- Slim build
- Short blond hair
- Possibly wearing a grey winter hat, dark grey winter coat, grey pants and brown boots
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.