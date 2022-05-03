Regional police looking for missing 19-year-old

Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 19-year-old woman.

Police tweeted out an image of Mackenzie Orosz around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

She is described as 5'6, slim build, with dark, shoulder-length hair, and was last seen wearing a grey jacket, jeans, and an orange and black backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers.