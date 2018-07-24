

CTV Kitchener





The Waterloo Regional Police Service has called for other emergency service partners to join their Back to School Campaign.

Last year, the campaign saw over 600 backpacks given out to kids in need.

This year, along with Family and Children’s Services, they are hoping to give out even more.

The backpack challenge calls for emergency service workers to donate a lunch bag, a backpack and a $25 gift card to Staples to get kids back-to-school ready.

The program runs until August 17, and supports the FCS Back to School Assistance Program.

Staples Canada is also supporting back-to-school donations until September 4.