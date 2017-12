CTV Kitchener





Waterloo regional police executed a search warrant for a drug investigation at a home in the Cherry Hill neighbourhood of Kitchener.

A heavy police presence could be seen at the home on Strange Street on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were tipped off to a potential clandestine drug lab in the basement of the home Saturday afternoon when crews were called to the property for a medical incident with a 24-year-old man. Police say that man was taken to hospital and he has not been charged.

Regional police say Health Canada is assisting their drug branch with the investigation.

Strange Street is expected to be closed from Cherry Street to Herlan Avenue for several hours and police say there is no threat to public safety.