Regional police investigating hate-motivated incident in Woolwich Township

    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an incident at a residence in Woolwich Township.

    Police say at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a group of teens stole a Pride flag and damaged property at a residence in the area of Arthur Street South and South Street.

    The Pride flag was recovered a short distance away.

    The group of teens were described as six to seven individuals, 16 to 17 years old and consisted of both males and females.

    Police say they are treating this as a hate-motivated incident.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6399.

