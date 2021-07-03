Advertisement
Regional police investigating after human remains reportedly found in Kitchener park
Published Saturday, July 3, 2021 5:57PM EDT
A Waterloo regional police cruiser at Lakeside Park. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) (July 3, 2021)
KITCHENER -- The alleged discovery of human remains in Lakeside Park has prompted an investigation from Waterloo regional police.
Officials tweeted about a large police presence in the Kitchener park around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Police say they are working with the coroner to confirm the discovery.
The public is being asked to avoid the area for the time being.