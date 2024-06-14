Regional police investigate multiple 'swatting' calls in the same day

Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) are investigating after two swatting calls were made to emergency services in the same day.

Swatting is a form of cyber harassment where someone makes a prank call to fool emergency services into sending a team to respond to the supposed emergency.

Police responded to a business located near Sunrise Shopping Centre in Kitchener Thursday night after they received a call that someone was planning on committing an act of violence on police and members of the public.

Through their investigation, they confirmed the call was a fake and “intended to initiate an emergency response.”

This is the second fake emergency call that was made to police in the same day.

Earlier in the day, police responded to the Kitchener Market after receiving a weapon-related call.

According to police, the caller said they intended to bring a gun to the market and start shooting.

Police determined the call came from out of the country and it was a swatting call.

There were no injuries reported.

Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute, located nearby, was placed in a hold and secure for about 30 minutes as a precaution. It was lifted once the call was determined to be false, said police in a news release Thursday.

The calls are both under investigation at this time.