

CTV Kitchener





Police headquarters in Cambridge just got a little more colourful for Pride Week.

Chief of Police Bryan Larkin hoisted the Pride flag on Wednesday morning in celebration of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

“We are very proud to support equity, diversity and inclusiveness within our police service and within our community,” said Chief Larkin in a statement.

This year marks the fourth time the service has flown its flag at 200 Maple Grove Road.

A sergeant in the equity, inclusion and diversity team says the flag represents the force’s commitment to inclusion.

“Waterloo Region is a diverse community and we want WRPS to reflect that,” says Sgt. Julie Sudds.

The service says it has had a dedicated team to bring inclusion to its forefront since 2005.

Pride Week is celebrated in the region from May 22 to June 2.