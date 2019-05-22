Featured
Regional police hoist flag for Pride Week
The WRPS hoisted the Pride flag in celebration of Pride Week. (Heather Senoran / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 10:54AM EDT
Police headquarters in Cambridge just got a little more colourful for Pride Week.
Chief of Police Bryan Larkin hoisted the Pride flag on Wednesday morning in celebration of the LGBTQ2S+ community.
“We are very proud to support equity, diversity and inclusiveness within our police service and within our community,” said Chief Larkin in a statement.
This year marks the fourth time the service has flown its flag at 200 Maple Grove Road.
A sergeant in the equity, inclusion and diversity team says the flag represents the force’s commitment to inclusion.
“Waterloo Region is a diverse community and we want WRPS to reflect that,” says Sgt. Julie Sudds.
The service says it has had a dedicated team to bring inclusion to its forefront since 2005.
Pride Week is celebrated in the region from May 22 to June 2.