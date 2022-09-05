Regional police conducting investigation at Kitchener encampment

Waterloo regional police are in the area of Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener for an investigation.

Police cruisers, ambulances and firetrucks could be seen at the intersection around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

By 2 p.m., only a few cruisers remained at the scene.

Officers could also be seen in the encampment located at the intersection.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and saythey will provide more information when it’s available.