KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police Service have renewed their call for information from the public on the two-year anniversary of a fatal shooting in downtown Kitchener.

Police issued a news release Sunday stating that they are still investigating a daytime shooting incident from Sept. 20, 2018 that left 20-year-old Isaiah Macnab dead.

They believe there are several people in the community who have information that could help solve the homicide.

"If you're choosing silence, you're choosing the side of the murderers," said Kelly Macnab, Isaiah's mother.

Police are still looking for a white, four-door Mercedes CLA 250 that was seen leaving the scene with two people inside and stolen licence plates attached that read: BZBP153.

The vehicle reportedly left the area eastbound on Hwy. 401, exited onto Hwy. 6 South, travelled on it for a short while, and then returned to the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401.

It was last seen on Hwy. 401 exiting at Trafalgar Road around11:48 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

On the one-year anniversary of the shooting, police released video of the moments before Macnab was fatally shot.

"When I think of Isaiah, I think of the kindest heart of anyone that I've ever met," said Kelly. "He was that kid who was maybe not that easy to parent, but he was really easy to love.

"He had a kind heart and everyone seems to remember him for that."

A small group returned to the site where Macnab died on the second anniversary of the shooting.

"It's really hard to live like this," said Kelly. "There's no closure.

"I don't think I'll ever have full closure, but knowing the people who are responsible for the slaughtering of my son are not being held accountable for it, it adds to our grief and it adds to our trauma."