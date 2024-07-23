KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Regional police arrest two people following altercation involving a gun

    Police
    Waterloo Regional Police have arrested two people after an investigation involving a gun.

    At around 4 a.m. Sunday, police were called to an address on Roseville Road in North Dumfries Township for “reports of threats with a firearm.”

    Officers learned that a fight took place and a gun was pulled.

    No injuries were reported.

    As a result, two people were arrested in Guelph.

    A 26-year-old Waterloo man is facing numerous firearms offences along with several breach of Judicial Order offences.

    A 29-year-old Guelph woman was charged with one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

    Police don’t believe anyone else was involved and there is no threat to public safety.

