Regional police arrest two people following altercation involving a gun

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested two people after an investigation involving a gun.

At around 4 a.m. Sunday, police were called to an address on Roseville Road in North Dumfries Township for “reports of threats with a firearm.”

Officers learned that a fight took place and a gun was pulled.

No injuries were reported.

As a result, two people were arrested in Guelph.

A 26-year-old Waterloo man is facing numerous firearms offences along with several breach of Judicial Order offences.

A 29-year-old Guelph woman was charged with one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Police don’t believe anyone else was involved and there is no threat to public safety.