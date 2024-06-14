KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Regional police arrest three people as part of southwestern Ontario fraud investigation

    Keys in car
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) have charged three more people in connection to an ongoing fraud investigation involving over 50 charges and multiple arrests.

    In March, members of WRPS' Direct Action Response Team (DART) began an investigation into the fraudulent rental of vehicles across southwestern Ontario.

    Investigators said several people from Waterloo Region were providing stolen identity documents to obtain vehicle rentals across southwestern Ontario.

    They said the suspects never returned the vehicles.

    Investigators were told the suspects went to the dealerships, handed over stolen identity documents to get test drives of the vehicles, and then never came back.

    On Thursday, police arrested three people in the area of Erbsville Road and Royal Beech Drive in Waterloo.

    Two stolen vehicles were also recovered.

    A 34-year-old Waterloo man, a 40-year-old Guelph woman and 43-year-old man have been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a stolen credit card, possession of an identify document and failing to comply with a release order.

    These latest arrests come one month after police arrested 28-year-old Alexandra Krafchek Alfaro in connection with the same investigation.

    Alfaro was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of an identity document, theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with undertaking.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. Supreme Court rejects 'Trump Too Small' trademark

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a political activist's attempt to trademark the phrase 'Trump Too Small,' saying the federal trademark office did not violate the First Amendment when it declined to register the mark.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News