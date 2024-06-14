Regional police arrest three people as part of southwestern Ontario fraud investigation

Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) have charged three more people in connection to an ongoing fraud investigation involving over 50 charges and multiple arrests.

In March, members of WRPS' Direct Action Response Team (DART) began an investigation into the fraudulent rental of vehicles across southwestern Ontario.

Investigators said several people from Waterloo Region were providing stolen identity documents to obtain vehicle rentals across southwestern Ontario.

They said the suspects never returned the vehicles.

Investigators were told the suspects went to the dealerships, handed over stolen identity documents to get test drives of the vehicles, and then never came back.

On Thursday, police arrested three people in the area of Erbsville Road and Royal Beech Drive in Waterloo.

Two stolen vehicles were also recovered.

A 34-year-old Waterloo man, a 40-year-old Guelph woman and 43-year-old man have been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a stolen credit card, possession of an identify document and failing to comply with a release order.

These latest arrests come one month after police arrested 28-year-old Alexandra Krafchek Alfaro in connection with the same investigation.

Alfaro was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of an identity document, theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with undertaking.