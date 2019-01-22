

CTV Kitchener





A new partnership between Accident Support Services and the Waterloo Regional Police Service is aiming to provide faster services for drivers.

The new system means that if a reported collision does not list any major injuries or threats, an officer might not need to show up.

The driver would instead be towed to the nearest collision reporting centre, where Accident Support Services will assist in the report.

“The only difference is you used to stand in line and at the end, when you got your ticket called, you saw an officer in a uniform,” said Lynn Hemingway, the VP of operations for Accidents Support Services. “Now you'll see one of our people in a uniform, doing the exact same thing.”

Support services have partnered with 50 police services in, operating out of 33 collision reporting centres.

Waterloo Regional Police are the latest to partner with them.

“We were quite comfortable entering into this agreement knowing they have a past performance that we can look back on and know that we're going to get a product that we expect here in the region,” said WRPS Inspector Sharon Havill.

Police say the new partnership is helpful in two ways. The first: deploying officers more efficiently.

“The other part is that it’s more convenient for members of our community,” said Havill. “Now they can report collisions in a timely manner.”

Accident Support Services says insurance companies will be able to receive more timely reports.

“They get them from us, and it’s digital, it’s extremely quick, it’s very efficient, and they basically pay for the service,” said Hemmingway.

Last year, regional police responded to 13,646 calls for reported collisions. They will still respond to all major accidents.