Regional COVID-19, cold and flu care clinic closing its doors

It might be a sign of change in the pandemic that has gripped the world for three years, as the regional COVID-19 cold and flu care clinic run by Grand River Hospital is closing its doors.

The clinic has been open for the last six months, first at 66 Pinebush Road in Cambridge, and later at 50 Sportsworld Drive in Kitchener after the hospital announced it would be expanding the services offered by the clinic.

The healthcare workers said it’s a bittersweet day, noting there is still a need for its services in the community.

“At our peak, we were seeing up to 400 patients per week, and it was incredible to see the way this team would perform. Everyone did their part, everybody held their own,” Lisa Anstey, manager of the regional COVID care clinic said.

Anstey said it never felt chaotic or busy in the clinic because it was well organized.

“The patients were all very pleased with the care they received,” she said.

This clinic has cared for over 8,000 patients over the last six months seeing up to 400 visits per week.

The hospital said the clinic`s closure comes with the return of warmer weather and anticipated seasonal decline of cold and flu.

Care will now transition to family physicians, urgent care clinics and community pharmacies.

The hospital says the regional clinic grew out of the COVID-19 assessment clinics which were run by local hospitals starting in 2020. Their goal was to divert patients away from hospitals and get the COVID-19, cold and flu care they need.

The clinic's doors close at 4 p.m.

OTHER CLINICS SET TO CLOSE

The Grand River Hospital’s COVID clinic is not the only one closing in southern Ontario.

On Friday, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) said it will be closing its COVID-19, cold and flu care clinic.

According to the HPHA, the last day of operation for COVID-19 testing will be March 30.

"The contribution this team has made to the quality of our local health system during the pandemic has been outstanding,” said Andrew Williams, President and CEO of HPHA in a news release. “As we close our CCFCC a huge thank you is extended to our community partners including the Stratford Rotary Complex, the wonderful staff at the Stratford Family Health Team, Emad Salama of PrinceRx Pharmacy for generously paying the parking fees for all the CCFCC patients and, of course, all the staff and physicians that worked tirelessly provide this service.”

THE HPHA said over 54,000 PCR tests and over 2,000 clinical assessments have been completed.

Over in Guelph, the Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin Public Health unit said it will be closing its clinic on March 31.