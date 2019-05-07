

CTV Kitchener





Could we finally be getting a date for the long-awaited Ion service?

Regional Coun. Tom Galloway tweeted that an update was coming at the next regional council meeting.

Testing has been ramping up with more Ion vehicles hitting the city’s tracks.

Last week, Grand River Transit held a series of education events in preparation for the LRT’s launch. Prospective riders were able to tour the vehicles, learn about fares and get used to the system.

No exact date has been given but the region has stuck to its timeline of a spring launch

Summer officially begins on June 21.

Galloway’s tweet, complete with a GIF of a winking smiley face, could be an indication that an update about the LRT launch is forthcoming.

The next regional council meeting will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m.