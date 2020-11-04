KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional council laid the groundwork to expand the terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

Council approved a design from a consulting firm planning a temporary terminal expansion, but the decision wasn't unanimous. Some councillors voted against the plan, saying they don't think it's necessary to spend the money on an airport design while travel is restricted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The design includes three buildings -- a hold room, domestic baggage claim and outbound baggage areas. The expansion should last for the next 10 years, until the airport sees 500,000 annual passengers.

The new design will incorporate physical distancing measures, since staff anticipate that will be needed in the future.

The design costs around $500,000, while the full expansion is estimated at around $15 million.

Council also approved a plan to use around $8 million in federal funding for new affordable housing projects.

The region has entered an agreement with the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation and will need to provide an investment plan by Nov. 27.

In a news release, regional officials said they might align the funding with current and future projects, like the Bechtel alternative housing pilot project and the development of modular housing on surplus land. It can also apply for additional funding under the Rapid Housing Initiative.