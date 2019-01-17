

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo regional council unanimously supports the amendments to the Labour Relations Act proposed by the provincial government in Bill 66.

Regional councillor Michael Harris says the changes would be a “home run” for businesses in the area.

“We’ve seen prices go up, reduced competition and local workers who actually pay taxes in our region unable to even submit a bid and that’s just not fair,” Harris says.

The amendments mean municipalities, school boards and hospitals would no longer be required to exclusively hire contracting firms that are certified by the Carpenters Union.

Harris says this will open up the field of play in the region and allow for more bidders, which could potentially save taxpayers millions of dollars.

The Carpenter’s Union does not agree and in a statement say they are disappointed in Regional Council’s decision.

“This decision will contribute to the costly delay of services that are crucially needed,” the union also says in their statement.

They say they will fight the bill including going to court if it is necessary.

Council made it clear at the meeting on Wednesday there are parts of the bill they do not endorse such as the changes to the planning act.

- With reporting from Virginia Wright