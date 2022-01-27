Regional council endorses framework to combat social barriers

Waterloo Region councillors endorsed the Community Safety and Wellbeing framework Wednesday night in a push to “improve the lives of those facing the greatest barriers.”

In a statement issued Thursday, officials said the framework was co-designed with community leaders and aims to advance Truth and Reconciliation, anti-hate, anti-oppression, anti-racism, equity, diversity and inclusion.

The framework also addressed “the need for equitable, accessible, and trauma-informed services for all.”

“For me, the fact that the plan names racism, discrimination, hate, and oppression as barriers to achieving our collective safety and well-being, and commits to using equity lens in pursuit of safety and well-being is giving me a new sense of hope that things will be different this time,” said Fauzia Mazhar,executive director of the Coalition of Muslim Women Kitchener-Waterloo and member of the region’s Anti-Racism Advisory Working Group and Community Safety and Wellbeing Steering Committee, in the release.

“I think in order to be successful in this work, the region needs to come to an understanding that true and authentic engagement is an ongoing process, not just the duration of creating this report,” added Melissa Ireland, Indigenous Outreach and Initiatives at Qualia Counselling.

“It will help us to identify community priorities for investment and it will serve as a meaningful, ever-evolving guide for how we work together in the future – shifting power and resources to community, where people and leaders know best what is needed,” said Karen Redman, chair of Region of Waterloo.

A community-led implementation approach will be announced after the region holds additional cmunity engagement sessions.

The framework presented to council can be found here.