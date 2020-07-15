KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Council voted Wednesday to declare a property in Waterloo's Beechwood neighbourhood as surplus.

Regional councillors heard from 11 delegations on Wednesday, some for and some against the proposed housing complex.

The six-storey apartment building is planned for a lot at Beechwood Drive and Maple Forest Place.

People in favour of the units said it would greatly benefit 6,000 households looking for affordable housing options in the region.

"I think we all realize that we are in desperate need of more affordable housing, something that this pandemic has made even more clear," Melissa Bowman with Waterloo Region Yes In My Backyard said.

Those opposing the project worry it doesn't "fit" in the neighbourhood. They've also raised concerns about a loss of greenspace and more traffic.

"The region wants to cram an inappropriate building into this spot with as many people as possible," Waterloo resident Lyn Meisenheimer said. "It's the region who is requesting this through RFP a building of an inappropriate scale for this land."

In addition to declaring the land as surplus, council also asked staff write a report to “develop more robust design guidelines related to this project, including density, number of units and height considerations, including more details about the number of low income and market rent units and greenspace, and including a neighbourhood communications strategy to be approved by Regional Council," an emailed statement to CTV News Kitchener said in part.

The region says this step needs to be completed before it releases a request for proposal for an affordable housing complex on the site.