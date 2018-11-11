

CTV Kitchener





Some services in the Region of Waterloo will be closed Monday in observance of Remembrance Day.

All regional administrative and program offices will be closed. That includes Region of Waterloo Children’s Centres and Home Child Care offices, Community Alzheimer Adult Day Programs and Seniors’ Services Administration.

Libraries and landfill sites in Cambridge and Waterloo will also be closed.

While Schneider Haus and McDougall Cottage will be closed, the Waterloo Region Museum will open as usual.

Other regional services won’t be affected, including pick-up of waste, recycling, green bin and yard waste.

Grand River Transit will also be operating on its regular schedule.