Regional Chair Karen Redman announces COVID-19 diagnosis
Waterloo Region and its municipalities declared a state of emergency on Wednesday amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
KITCHENER -- Regional Chair Karen Redman said she has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a video on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, Redman said she has been in isolation since Dec. 24 following possible exposure to the disease through a family member.
Redman said she initially tested negative, but developed mild symptoms and went back for a second test, which was positive.
She said her symptoms are mild and she remains in self-isolation.
In the video, Redman said she's grateful that she's able to perform her job from home and thanked essential and front-line workers who need to leave their homes for work.