Regional chair candidates weigh in on paramedic service issues

The three candidates running for chair of the Region of Waterloo are weighing in on growing concerns with local paramedic services.

Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services went into a code red on the weekend, meaning no ambulances were available for new calls. It’s an issue that has happened multiple times since the summer.

"We continue to advocate through the Municipalities of Ontario to make sure that we get funding and that there is adequate healthcare funding as well, to make sure that people have those services when they need them," Karen Redman, a regional chair candidate said.

Candidate Narine Sookram said he will need some time to fully grasp the situation but will do so with an open mind.

"I have to see, do we have staff who are there who are not as motivated anymore? I don't know all of those pieces, so I can't do a guessing game for sure," Narine Sookram said.

Regional council plans to introduce three additional 12-hour ambulances, one emergency response unit and the required staff in October, along with another eight ambulances expected for next year.

Candidates say it's a complex issue that needs a closer examination.

"I think first of all we have to make sure that people are trained and trained well. We have to make sure that we are digging deep to see how efficient are the services?" Sookram said.

"My commitment would be to appreciate the paramedics we have and do everything we can to make sure that they have the supports they need," Redman said.

The third Regional Chair candidate, Brendon John De Costa, said in an email, the code red situation is unacceptable and entirely self-inflicted.

“Waterloo Region must work with public health and demand that all healthcare workers who have been previously terminated, or restricted to due to pandemic era policies, are reinstated immediately,” De Costa said in the email.

De Costa said he would also try to seek out-of-province workers to help in the local healthcare settings.

Region of Waterloo residents head to the polls on October 24.