The Region of Waterloo is reopening a vaccine clinic in Cambridge to ensure the demand is met when the COVID-19 bivalent booster becomes available on Sept. 26.

The region said on Tuesday, the Pinebush vaccination clinic will be reopened in Cambridge for those 18 years of age and older eligible for the COVID-19 bivalent booster.

The region said in a media release, adults who are 18 years of age and older will be able to use the provincial portal starting on Monday, Sept. 26 to book an appointment for their bivalent booster dose:

The Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 bivalent vaccine has been recommended for adults 18 and older as a booster dose at six months since the previous dose.

The mass vaccination clinic began winding down operations earlier this year.