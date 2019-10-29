

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





The Region of Waterloo is stepping up to make sure there will be enough beds and shelters available to the homeless population, especially during the winter months.

Over the past two years the region says its shelters have experienced a significant increase in demand, creating the need for new emergency shelters.

Regional staff are hoping to double their efforts this year, but creating two overflow shelters to serve more of the region.

One is set to service Cambridge, and the other will service Kitchener-Waterloo.

In past years the emergency shelters were only in Kitchener, leaving those in Cambridge with limited options.

The cost of the program will be just over $400,000.

But staff says the two shelter method is more cost effective than the alternative, which is to use motels when there is no space left at the shelters. That method cost the region around $1 million last year.

"The motel option for individuals is not only an expensive option, but it doesn't necessarily connect them to the supports that they need, or help them to transition out of homelessness to housing," said Region of Waterloo's Director of Housing, Ryan Pettipiere.

Staff will now need to decide where the shelters will be located, as the spaces used over the last two years are no longer available.

The proposal will be up for committee approval in next week’s meeting.