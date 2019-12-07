KITCHENER -- Donations of toys and cash were collected across Waterloo Region on Saturday for the annual Stuff a Cruiser campaign.

Volunteers with Waterloo Regional Police and the Waterloo Knights of Columbus were on-hand to thank all the shoppers who made a donation.

"One-hundred percent of every toy donated and every dollar received goes right back out to the community for those in need," says WRPS Cst. Ron Nichols.

It's not too late if people weren't able to get out on Saturday to donate. Six campaign cruiser locations will be set up across the region on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Here is a list of the six locations:

Walmart, St. Jacobs – Waterloo

Walmart, The Boardwalk – Kitchener

Walmart, Sunrise Centre – Kitchener

Canadian Tire Sunrise Centre – Kitchener

Real Canadian Superstore – Kitchener

Canadian Tire Cambridge – Cambridge

Unwrapped toys can also be dropped off anytime at a police division.