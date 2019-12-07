Region's Stuff a Cruiser campaign collecting toy and cash donations for Christmas
KITCHENER -- Donations of toys and cash were collected across Waterloo Region on Saturday for the annual Stuff a Cruiser campaign.
Volunteers with Waterloo Regional Police and the Waterloo Knights of Columbus were on-hand to thank all the shoppers who made a donation.
"One-hundred percent of every toy donated and every dollar received goes right back out to the community for those in need," says WRPS Cst. Ron Nichols.
It's not too late if people weren't able to get out on Saturday to donate. Six campaign cruiser locations will be set up across the region on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Here is a list of the six locations:
- Walmart, St. Jacobs – Waterloo
- Walmart, The Boardwalk – Kitchener
- Walmart, Sunrise Centre – Kitchener
- Canadian Tire Sunrise Centre – Kitchener
- Real Canadian Superstore – Kitchener
- Canadian Tire Cambridge – Cambridge
Unwrapped toys can also be dropped off anytime at a police division.