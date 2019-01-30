

CTV Kitchener





As an extreme cold warning continues to hang over the region, shelters are feeling the effects.

The region runs three permanent shelters: two in Kitchener and one in Cambridge.

They have about 240 beds which are operating at or near capacity.

“If we feel we don’t have enough on-site space, we’ll make sure that we transfer a few people into a hotel,” explains Jennifer Murdoch-Martin with the Region of Waterloo.

With the deep freeze expected to stick around until Thursday, public warming centres will offer welcome respites from the cold.

Emergency shelters in the region are as follows:

Kitchener:

House of Friendship Men’s Shelter, 63 Charles St. E.

Lutherwood Safe Haven Emergency Shelter, 41 Weber St. W.

OneROOF Youth Services Shelter, 242 Queen St. S.

YW Emergency Shelter, 84 Frederick St. E.

Cambridge:

Argus Residence for Young Men, 115 Wellington St.

Argus Residence for Young Women, 740 William St.

The Cambridge Shelter, 26 Simcoe St.