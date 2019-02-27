

CTV Kitchener





Local mayors took an early GO train on Wednesday morning on the way to Queen’s Park to advocate for Waterloo Region.

Mayors for the tri-cities and the townships spoke with MPPs about major projects and issues facing the region, including the need for two-way, all-day GO service.

“We have over 38,000 citizens who have to commute to the GTA every day, and so many of them take the GO train and they want to see more frequent service,” explains Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky. “So we thought it would be a good opportunity for all of us to ride it together and highlight the need for all-day, two-way GO.”

The mayors say there is a lack of funding for the project, which they say is needed for local companies who want to hire Toronto talent.

The mayors also discussed funding for affordable housing, economic development and local ambulance dispatch operations.