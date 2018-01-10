

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Between the final few months of 2016 and the last quarter of 2017, Waterloo Region’s housing market soared to never-before-seen heights and then stabilized, falling back to earth.

When the dust settled, sale prices were about 25 per cent higher than they had been one year earlier.

That’s according to the latest house price survey from Royal LePage, which was released on Wednesday.

The brokerage tracks what it calls the aggregate sale price – essentially a weighted average that accounts for differences in types of homes sold.

The aggregate price for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $490,271, up 24.6 per cent from the 2016 level, which was itself a 13 per cent increase over 2015.

Broken out by housing type, the median sale price of a two-storey home rose by 25.1 per cent to $519,970, the median sale price of a bungalow jumped by 24.9 per cent to $448,855, and the median sale price of a condo increased by 12.6 per cent to $286,868.

“The seller’s market in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge continue to be strong through the final months of 2017, which is a trend we fully expect to carry over into the new year,” Keith Church of Royal LePage Grand Valley Realty said in a news release.

The market has slowed somewhat in the final months of 2017, which Church attributes to fewer buyers from the Greater Toronto Area showing interest in moving to Waterloo Region. He says local residents are once again making up the majority of buyers.

Across Canada, the aggregate home price rose by 10.8 per cent year-over-year, hitting $626,042.

Royal LePage expects the national market to see slower growth in the first half of 2018 due to the new rules mandating stress tests for mortgages, before rallying later in the year.

The brokerage forecasts sale price growth of 4.9 per cent across the country. While it has not made any specific forecast for Waterloo Region public, RE/MAX is projecting a six per cent price increase – one of the largest anywhere in Canada – which would leave the average sale price around the $500,000 mark.