KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have reported another five deaths from COVID-19, bringing the region's death toll to 66.

According to the region's website, two more deaths were reported at Forest Heights Revera LTC, a long-term care home that has been hit hard by the virus. That facility accounts for more than half of the deaths in the region with 34

The region says that 143 residents and 50 staff members there have tested positive for the virus.

The new deaths were reported on Tuesday alongside 26 more cases of the virus in the region.

There are now a total of 709 cases in the region, but 269 of those cases have been resolved.

As a whole, Ontario reported 525 new cases and 59 more deaths from the virus on Tuesday.

That's the highest single-day increase in deaths to date.

That brings the provincial death toll to 951. There are currently 15,381 cases in Ontario, but 8,964 cases have been resolved.

