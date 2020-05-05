KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported another 43 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the local total to 860.

That number includes 377 resolved cases, as well.

Three more people have died from the virus in Waterloo Region, which has killed 90 people here so far.

According to the region's website, 38 people are still in hospital with the virus. To date, 146 people have been hospitalized at some point, including 48 cases that were in intensive care units.

There are still 15 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes in the region, an area of priority testing in Ontario.

Parlty because of that priority testing, those facilities account for the bulk of cases in the region with 512 cases.

Of the region's 90 deaths, 73 have been attributed to one of these outbreaks, including 42 deaths at Forest Heights Revera.

Ontario reported another 387 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 61 more deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in the province now stands at 18,310, including 12,779 recoveries and 1,361 deaths.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…