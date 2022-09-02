Region reports 10 new COVID deaths, hospitalizations steady

The Region of Waterloo is reporting 10 new COVID-19 related deaths, the highest number of weekly deaths reported since the week of Feb. 13, according to the region’s dashboard.

Last week, the region reported zero deaths linked to COVID-19.

This is the sixth week of the year the region’s dashboard indicated the weekly number of deaths was in the double digits.

The highest number of weekly deaths this year related to COVID-19 was the week of Jan. 16 when the region reported 16 deaths.

The 10 new deaths bring the number of COVID-19-related deaths reported so far this year in Waterloo region to 170, and 460 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The region’s dashboard shows 336 confirmed active cases in the region, a decrease of 62 from last week. This number is based on PCR testing, which is limited to people in high-risk settings like hospitals.

According to the dashboard, the active outbreaks in high-risk settings saw a significant decrease to 17 from 26 last week.

Of the 17 outbreaks, 12 outbreaks are in long-term care or retirement homes, two outbreaks in a hospital and three are in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities.

The seven-day moving average test positivity rate declined to 14 per cent from 16 per cent.

The number of hospitalizations remained at 46, while the number of patients in ICU increased to five from four.

The Region of Waterloo did not immediateyy apply to a request of the ages of those who passed away.