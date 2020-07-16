KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region has topped a new list of up-and-coming tech markets.

Compiled by real estate and investment firm CBRE, the list ranks cities based on eight criteria including employment, growth, wages and education.

Waterloo Region took the top spot in “The Next 25 Markets”, with only two other Canadian cities – Quebec City and Edmonton – cracking the Top 10.

CBRE says these smaller markets have the potential for growth and “could offer additional talent pools to employers seeking to expand their geographical reach and uncover opportunities.”

The firm also made a list of major North American cities leading the way in tech talent, with Toronto the only Canadian entry in the Top 10. CBRE says the city added 66,900 tech jobs over the past five years. That’s the second-most of any North American city, with San Francisco taking the top spot.

As for other major Canadian cities, Vancouver was ranked at number 12, Ottawa came in at 14 and Montreal ended up at number 16.