

CTV Kitchener





The Region of Waterloo, its municipalities and the Waterloo Regional Police Service are launching a new emergency alert system.

AlertWR will allow residents to get public safety messages in the event of large-scale emergencies. These include floods, severe weather or significant power outages.

According to a press release, residents near such emergencies can sign up to be informed using geo-mapping technology with phone calls, texts and emails.

A website has been launched to allow interested parties to sign up for notifications—a basic database of home phone numbers will be included, but residents are asked to subscribe.

Notifications can be signed up for preferred devices at preferred locations, and family members in a household can sign up for individual notifications.