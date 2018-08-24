

CTV Kitchener





Regional Council voted Thursday evening to hit the pause button on public consultation for supervised consumption sites.

The issue officially came to council Thursday, and the decision was made to wait for the results of a provincial review scheduled for this fall before proceeding any further.

Regional staff will continue with the technical work related to facility design, support services, and coming up with estimates for capital and operating costs.

Council said when there is more clarity at the provincial level they will decide how to precede with the project.